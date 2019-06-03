Flora Mae Taylor Lamb



Murfreesboro - Flora Mae Davenport Taylor Lamb born June 19th, 1919 passed away on June 2nd, 2019 lacking 17 days reaching the milestone of 100 years of age.



She moved to Murfreesboro from College Grove, TN in Williamson County in 1931. Flora Mae was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church.



She retired from the Murfreesboro Police Dept. where she was the first Meter Maid hired in Murfreesboro. Her job was to monitor parking on the Murfreesboro square where she met many dear friends. She was also the School Crossing Guard at McFadden School in the 1960's, 70's and 80's. Flora Mae loved the Atlanta Braves and rarely missed a televised game. She usually made her daily plans around the Braves game start time.



Born in 1919 she saw many changes in the world. She was a great storyteller and her friends and family loved to listen to her reminisce about the "old days".



Flora Mae is survived by her daughter Judy Kay (Gary) Dickerson, daughters-in-law Donna Taylor and Judi Taylor, 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by devoted nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents James A. (Jim) Davenport, Dovie Mai Morris Davenport, her husbands Frank Taylor and Cecil Lamb, her children Peggy Taylor, Leroy Taylor, Charles Taylor and Ronnie Joe Taylor.



She was also preceded by her sisters Annabell Jacobs, Mary Elizabeth Davenport, Zelma Lee Davis, Nancy Wrather, infant Nellie Ruth Davenport and her brothers James Allen Davenport, Joe Elmer Davenport, Eugene Davenport, Roy Morris Davenport and infant J. D. Davenport.



She is also preceded by a granddaughter Kim Dickerson Arnold.



Visitation will be Wednesday, June 5th from noon until 3 pm at Jennings and Ayers Chapel with graveside services immediately following at Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Roy Davenport Jr., Gary Dickerson, Nick Reszka, David Davis, Jim Davenport, Norm Groh, Kenneth Baird and Bubba Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Davenport, Jimmy Jacobs, Doris Jacobs and Johnny Parkhurst.



Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com. Published in The Daily News Journal on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary