|
|
Floyd Henry Pitts Sr
Murfreesboro - Floyd Henry Pitts Sr, age 83, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at home. He was a member of Barfield Baptist Church. Floyd was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.
Floyd was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Irene Pitts; parents, Henry Pitts and Sarah Pardon Pitts; sisters, Ruby, Irene and Little Jessie; brothers, Wiley Pitts, Jessie Pitts and Willie Pitts. Floyd is survived by daughter, Ava (Jeff) Mealer; son, Floyd H. (Wendy) Pitts Jr; grandchildren, Jessica (Josh) Snider, Nathaniel and Kaylee Pitts; also survived by two nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Jennings & Ayers.
Chapel service will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Jennings & Ayers with Rev. Ron Byers officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019