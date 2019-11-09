Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Fornie Keith Fults Obituary
Fornie Keith Fults

Wartrace - Funeral services for Fornie Keith Fults, age 85, of Wartrace, will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019, in the Chapel of Doak-Howell Funeral Home with Pastors Gale Alexander and Freeland George officiating. Burial will follow at Fox Hollow Cemetery. Keith passed from this life Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Waters of Shelbyville.

Visitation will be held prior to funeral services starting at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Unity Baptist Church @ 481 New Center Church Rd. Shelbyville, TN 37160, or to a .

Doak-Howell Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
