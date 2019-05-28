|
Frances and Walter Kemp
Murfreesboro - Memorial Services will be held for Frances Pickle Kemp and Walter Leonard Kemp, Monday, June 3rd, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Inurnment following at Evergreen Cemetery.
In 1958 when Walt was transferred back to Sewart Air Force Base 62nd Troop Carrier Squadron, Walt and Frances bought a home for themselves and their daughter Connie, which remained their home for the next 55 years.
Frances Kemp, age 97, died January 26, 2017. Frances was a native of Bedford County, Tennessee and was the daughter of the Late Robert Evans and Annie McCord Pickle. She was a 1937 graduate of Shelbyville Central High School, retired from Miller Insurance Agency, and was an Administrative Assistant to the Social Worker at the Veteran's Hospital.
Frances joined the DAR in 1947, was also a long term member of the Murfreesboro Women's Club, and Stones River Chapter MOAA.
Major Walter Leonard Kemp, age 98, died October 6, 2018. Walt was a native of Lewiston Idaho, living in the town of Forrest Idaho. He was the son of the late Constance B. Kemp and Leonard W Kemp. The Kemp's were orginally from England and homesteaded vast land used for cattle and sheep, located between the confluence of the Snake River and Salmon River in Idaho.
Walter was retired Air Force WWII Veteran who accomplished 10,000 hours of flight time.
Walter was a member of the local Stones River MOAA, Military Officers Association of America, the Moose Club and the Eagles Club.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 28, 2019