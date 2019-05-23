|
|
Frances Jewell Watkins Ferrell
Columbia, TN - Frances Jewell Watkins Ferrell, 88, retired Registered Nurse and resident of Columbia, died Monday, May 20, 2019 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 1:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Eddie Rogers and Lyndall Propst officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Born March 1, 1931 in the Harpeth Community of Williamson County, she was the daughter of the late Jerry Watkins and the late Johnnie Maupin Watkins. On September 26, 1952, she married Glenn Doak Ferrell who preceded her in death January 16, 2018. Mrs. Ferrell was a graduate of Bethesda High School and earned her nursing degree from St. Thomas School of Nursing in 1951. After a thirty-five-year nursing career, she retired as a Registered Nurse from the VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro. She was a member of Graymere Church of Christ.
Survivors include her daughter, Glenda Ferrell (Tim) Dodd of Columbia; grandsons, Matthew William Dodd of Murfreesboro and Daniel Ferrell Dodd of Knoxville; sister, Judy Hargrove of Bethesda; sisters-in-law, Jean Ann Watkins and Mary Frances Watkins, both of the Harpeth Community in Williamson County; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great niece, and great great nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Timothy Ferrell on October 17, 2017, and two brothers, John Jerry Watkins and Leon Watkins.
Active pallbearers will be Matthew Dodd, Daniel Dodd, Tommy Hargrove, Scott Cain, Keith Stewart, Fernando DaSilva, Guy Glendening, and John Reed. Honorary pallbearers will include Clark Gannon, Corky Clendenin, Preston Edwards, Jerry Roark, Paul Dodd, Sr., Thomas Stewart, David Brown, Randy Watkins, Ricky Watkins, Jimmy Watkins, Don Bryan, Charles Webster, and Elders & Deacons of Graymere Church of Christ.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to the staff of NHC Maury Regional Transitional Care Center, staff of ICU-Stepdown Unit at Maury Regional Medical Center, Dr. Cyrilyn Walters, Linda Sanford, and Cheryl Redd.
The family suggests memorials to Maury Regional Health Care Foundation, 1224 Trotwood Avenue, Columbia, TN 38401 or The Boys & Girls Club of Maury County, 210 West Eighth Street, Columbia, TN 38401. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 23, 2019