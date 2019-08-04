Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel - Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615-893-5151
Frances Vaughan
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frances Jones Vaughan


1938 - 2019
Frances Jones Vaughan Obituary
Frances Jones Vaughan

Murfreesboro - Frances Jones Vaughan, age 81 of Murfreesboro died Thursday July 25, 2019. She was a native of Rutherford Co., and was a preceded in death by her son, Steven Douglas Vaughan, parents, Jennings Andrew Jones and Rebecca Ransom Jones; a brother, Russell Jones. Mrs. Vaughan was a graduate of Vanderbilt University. She was a gifted Artist and a Master Gardener.

Mrs. Vaughan is survived by her husband of 59 years, J. Paul Vaughan; daughters, Laura Buechler of Franklin, Sharon Vaughan of Texas; grandchildren, Eric Griffin, Tory Griffin, Ella Buechler; sister, Ellen Dupps and husband Ralph of South Carolina; brothers, William Ransom Jones of Murfreesboro, Chris Hunt-Cooke of England; sister by choice, Chris Jones and husband Sam Lynah

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Vaughan to The Discovery Center at Murfree Spring or Read to Succeed, Murfreesboro.

Memorial Gathering will be 2:00pm to 4:00pm August 11th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
