Frances McKnight Powell
Emma Frances McKnight Powell, 85, went to her heavenly home on December 10, 2019. Frances was born on September 4, 1934 to Andrew Jackson McKnight and Sarah Melissa Bragg McKnight in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Jeffcoat - Trant Funeral Home. Prior to the service the family will greet friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. The service will follow immediately at 2:00 p.m. After graduating from the Tennessee School for the Deaf in Knoxville, TN, Frances was a Dorm Supervisor at the Florida School for the Deaf in St. Augustine, FL. Frances went onto meet and marry the love of her life, Billy on February 25, 1978 and make their home in Opelika, AL. After moving to Opelika, Frances made her 33 year career at Craftsmaster Printers as an Office Assistant. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Opelika and an active member of the Deaf Sunday School Class. Frances had a kind and generous spirit and was a joy to be around. She showed kindness to others in many ways. Frances had many loving friends and family that enjoyed spending time with her and Billy. Mrs. Powell is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Willie Lee (Billy) Powell, sisters Martha Helen McKnight (Robert Lee) Underwood and Nancy Louise McKnight (Carlton Glynn) Craddock, brother-in-law Wallace Powell, and sister-in-law Mary Powell Bankston. She is preceded in death by father Andrew Jackson McKnight and mother Sarah Melissa Bragg McKnight, sisters Minnie Andrea McKnight (Ewing) Barrett, Mattie Kate McKnight (Bob) Kress, Dorothy Grace McKnight (Bob) Wallace, Betty Alexine McKnight (Rudy) White, Doris Nell McKnight (Richard) Cromer. Family requests donations be made to The First Baptist Church of Opelika, AL or the Alabama Baptist Conference for the Deaf.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019