Frances Northard
Murfreesboro - Frances Marie "Pat" Ballard Northard passed away August 8, 2019 at Adams Place. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Lawrence Cameron Northard, Jr.; parents, Ernest and Stella Ballard; sister, Ruby Hammons; brother, Jayroe Ballard; brother-in-laws, Lloyd Northard and Lowell Hammons; sister-in-laws, Frances Ballard, Edna Ballard, Jane Northard and Betty Northard; and her in-laws, Lawrence and Mable Northard, Sr.
She is survived by one daughter, Karen Hayes; son-in-law, Rodney Hayes; two grandsons, James Cameron Hayes and Joe Black Hayes, III; two daughter-in-laws, Amanda Hayes and Alisha Hayes; three great-grandchildren, Joe Black Hayes IV, Hannah Hayes and Caleb Hayes; one brother, Lester Ballard; and one brother-in-law, Richard "Dick" Northard.
She will be buried at Hillcrest Cemetery in Jackson, Michigan next to her beloved husband.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019