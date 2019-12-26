Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Frances Paulette Humphreys

Frances Paulette Humphreys Obituary
Frances Paulette Humphreys

Christiana - Frances Paulette Humphreys, age 69, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her residence. She was a native and life-long resident of Rutherford County.

Paulette was preceded in death by father, William Howard Foster, brothers, Steve Howard Foster and Terry Lynn Foster and sister, Jo Ella Foster. She is survived by her husband, James Humphreys, mother, Mary Frances Foster, sons, Jerry Wayne Belcher, James William Eleck Belcher, Alexander Lee Belcher, Jesse Michael Belcher and James Paul Humphreys Jr., sisters, Glenda Joyce Harber, Cindy Kaye Webb, Donna Lee Headrick and Patsy Lynn Jackson, seventeen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A chapel service for Paulette will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Raymond Allbright officiating. Burial will follow at O'Brien Cemetery with Friends and Family serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
