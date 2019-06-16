|
|
Frances Zaker
Murfreesboro - Frances L. Zaker, age 87, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 13, 2019. A native of Smithville, TN, she was preceded in death by her parents, Arden and Ola DeLillian Dirting Arnold; husband, Harold Edward Zaker; and daughter, Sherry Denise Zaker.
Funeral Services will be Monday at 1:00 p.m. at DeKalb Funeral Home. Anthony Potts and Elder Brad Driver will officiate. Burial will be in DeKalb Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her daughters, Diane Zaker Johnson of Murfreesboro and Deborah Zaker Carnago and her husband Steven of Clinton Township, MI; step-son, Thomas Zaker of Trenton, MI; and grandchildren, Noah Edward Zaker Johnson and Victor Eugene Carnago.
Mrs. Zaker was a retired Dietitian with DeKalb County Hospital. She enjoyed watching Family Feud and loved gardening and sewing.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials in memory of Mrs. Zaker can be made to the .
Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel and Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at DeKalb Funeral Home in Smithville, TN.
An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com
615-893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 16, 2019