Francis Elizabeth Lamb Conner



Rockvale - Francis Elizabeth Lamb Conner, age 86, a native of Rockvale, TN, died on Sept. 15, 2020, after a brief illness. She lived many years in Scottsville, KY, before coming to live in Murfreesboro, TN.



Francis was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Inez Lamb; her brothers, Roy Lamb; Charles Williams Lamb and his wife, Jo Lamb; her sister and brother-in-law, Christine and Beacham Bowman; and last, but not least, her loving dog, Jessie.



She is survived by her sons, Jeff O'Brien and Don O'Brien and his wife, Cathy, of Indian Rocks Beach, FL; grandchildren, Jason O'Brien, of Tampa, FL, and Kristine O'Brien, of Portland, OR. She is also survived by two brothers- and- sisters-in-law, Howard and Marie Lamb, of Gladeville, TN, and Earl and Faye Lamb, of Murfreesboro, and many nieces and nephews whom she always loved and entertained.



Francis loved traveling the world. She spent her life fishing, water skiing, camping, watching western movies and riding horses. She had a love of animals and children and was known for giving the very best hugs. She especially loved her church friends at Barfield Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. Francis left a legacy of smiles, laughs, and a love of a good time to all family and friends with whom she shared those gifts. She will be missed by her family and all who had the opportunity to share in her love.



A celebration of Francis's life will be held at Goad Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY, on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Memorials to honor her may be made to Barfield Baptist Church.









