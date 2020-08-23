Francis Irene Hawkins Dunn
Murfreesboro - Francis Irene Hawkins Dunn was born in Auburntown, Tennessee on February 17, 1924 and departed this life at her home in Auburntown after an extended illness on August 22, 2020 at the age of 96. She was the daughter of Charlie and Jennie Hawkins of Auburntown. Irene was an all-state basketball player for Auburn School in her High School years. In 1941 she married Charlie Mitchel Dunn to whom she remained married for over 72 years. For most of her adult years she worked as a homemaker. She was also an accomplished cook, artist and seamstress. She was the mother of two children, Judith (Judy) Dunn Danford and David Mitchel Dunn. She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers and three sisters, five great grandchildren, her husband and her daughter. She is survived by her son, David and his wife Trisha, by her sister, Mable Turney and her sister-in-law, Doris Hawkins and by five grandchildren . . . Dawn Jones (Stephen), Tara Nyegaard (Lucas), Charles "Chuck" Danford (Christy), Jennie Dumais (Aaron) and Katie Palmer (Darby) and by seven great grandchildren . . . Jacob Jones, Cora Lemon (Josh); Michaela, Noah, Isaac, and Judah Nyegaard; Quentin Danford and Hayden Palmer. Mrs. Dunn was a charter member of the Minerva Drive Church of Christ in Murfreesboro (now Salem Creek) and for the last thirty-three years, the Auburntown Church of Christ. Mrs. Irene was loved by everyone who knew her for her "gentle and quiet spirit."
Visitation for Mrs. Dunn will be held 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the chapel of Jennings And Ayers Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, TN. The funeral service will follow the visitation at Jennings and Ayers at 2:00 PM with Jim McDermott and Ron Harper officiating.
Pallbearers include Chuck Danford, Stephen Jones, Lucas Nyegaard, Darby Palmer, Aaron Dumais, Jacob Jones and Noah Nyegaard. Honorary Pall Bearers will include her nephews. Burial will be beside her husband and her daughter in Donnell Cemetery in Auburntown. In lieu of flowers you are encouraged to make a donation in her name to the Auburntown Church of Christ, Middle Tennessee Christian School or to someone you know who is in need.
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com