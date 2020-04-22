|
Franklin Dale Simmons, Jr.
LaVergne - Franklin Dale Simmons, Jr., age 59, of LaVergne passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at StoneCrest Medical Center. He was a native of Knoxville. Survivors include his father, Franklin Dale (Mary) Simmons, Sr. of Murfreesboro; Daughter, Brittney (Kirk) Kalicharan of Smyrna; Sister, Vickie Simmons Mayton of Murfreesboro; Grandchildren, Amaya Berkey & Izabella Kalicharan; Niece & Nephew, Kaylee & Logan Mayton; Step-brother, Jr. Underwood of Bradyville; and Step-nephew, Elijah Underwood. He is preceded in death by his mother, Vancie Haywood Warren and his step-father, George Warren. Franklin was a member of the Baptist church and was a fork lift driver. He enjoyed hunting & the University of Tennessee Football. Graveside Services will be 2 PM Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Thyatira Cemetery with Bro. Charles Gunter officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Woodbury Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expenses.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020