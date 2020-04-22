Services
Woodbury Funeral Home
504 W. Main St.
Woodbury, TN 37190
615-563-2311
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Thyatira Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin Dale Simmons Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franklin Dale Simmons Jr. Obituary
Franklin Dale Simmons, Jr.

LaVergne - Franklin Dale Simmons, Jr., age 59, of LaVergne passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at StoneCrest Medical Center. He was a native of Knoxville. Survivors include his father, Franklin Dale (Mary) Simmons, Sr. of Murfreesboro; Daughter, Brittney (Kirk) Kalicharan of Smyrna; Sister, Vickie Simmons Mayton of Murfreesboro; Grandchildren, Amaya Berkey & Izabella Kalicharan; Niece & Nephew, Kaylee & Logan Mayton; Step-brother, Jr. Underwood of Bradyville; and Step-nephew, Elijah Underwood. He is preceded in death by his mother, Vancie Haywood Warren and his step-father, George Warren. Franklin was a member of the Baptist church and was a fork lift driver. He enjoyed hunting & the University of Tennessee Football. Graveside Services will be 2 PM Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Thyatira Cemetery with Bro. Charles Gunter officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Woodbury Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expenses.

Woodbury Funeral Home, 615.563.2311, www.woodburyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franklin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -