Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Fred Fisher
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Murfreesboro - Fred Woodson Fisher, age 87 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away February 28, 2019. A native of Quebeck, TN in White County, he was preceded in death by his parents, Elijah and Ollie Hefner Fisher. He was the youngest of six boys all who have preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Brother Mark Moore and Brother Steve Hutson officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Fisher was a Charter Member of Southeast Baptist Church for 40 years and is now a member of Third Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. He graduated in 1951 from White County High School in Sparta, TN. He volunteered to serve in the Air Force for four years during the Korean War. Mr. Fisher was discharged from Sewart Air Force Base where he then worked for 15 years in the Civilian Force. He then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District working for 20 years before retiring in 1989.

Mr. Fisher is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Opal Vinson Fisher; sons, Steve (Mary Ann), Terry (Kimberli), and Jeff (Michelle) all of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Matthew (Lindsay), Chad (Caitlin), Cassie, Colby, Noah, and Teralynn Fisher; step grandchildren, Alex and Lilly Ramsey; great grandchildren, Cali, Paxton, and Cade.

Active Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews, Matt, Chad, Colby, Noah, Ronnie, and David Fisher, and Wayne Flatt.

Visitation will be Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

615-893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 2, 2019
