Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Murfreesboro - Fred David Manus, age 72, passed away March 24, 2019 at St Thomas West Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and attended Giles Creek Baptist Church where he was a Deacon. Fred was a lifelong truck driver for Hoover Concrete and Duggin Construction.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Mary Mears Manus; and brother, William Manus. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Manus; sons, Allen (Michele) Manus of Murfreesboro, Ricky (Vanessa) Manus of Rockvale; grandchildren, Brianna, Caitlyn, Toby, Brandon and AJ Manus; brothers, Frank "Wayne" Manus, Joel Ray "Bubba" Manus; and sisters, Mary Manus, Judy Bly.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Terry Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 26, 2019
