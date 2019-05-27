Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Fred Morris
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
Smyrna - Fred Morris, age 81, of LaVergne, TN, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 25, 2019. A native of Doerun, GA, he was preceded in death by his parents Harvey Leonard and Odessa Whittington Morris; and his daughter Janet Carr; sister Marie Morris; and his baby sister who passed away at birth.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Brother Bill Thomason will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with military honors.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Dean Selph Morris; children, Debra Brown and her husband Joe of Xenia, OH and Jeffrey Morris and his wife Beth of Smyrna, TN; grandchildren, Danielle Saunders and her husband Jesse, Christina Hayslip and her husband Tim, Deana Watson and her husband Dustin, Keith Blanton and his wife Stephanie, Brian Morris and his wife Haylie, and Emily Swick and her husband Tim, along with five great grandchildren.

Mr. Morris was a member of LaVergne First Baptist Church. He was retired from the United States Air Force and also from the Vanderbilt School of Medicine. Mr. Morris loved working with wood, fishing, gardening, leather work and making stain glass. He and his wife loved to travel and were happy to accomplish visiting all 50 states. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, and will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mr. Morris can be made to .

Visitation will be Monday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

615-459-3254
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 27, 2019
