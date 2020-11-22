1/
Gail Higgins Terry
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail Higgins Terry

Murfreesboro, TN - Gail Higgins Terry, age 84 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. A native of Lincoln County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Adams Higgins. Mrs. Terry was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles B. Terry, a daughter, Vickie Lynn Terry, brother, Frank Higgins, Jr., and two sons-in-law, George W. Crawford, III and Kevin James.

Mrs. Terry is survived by her son, Charles David Terry and his wife Lisa; daughters, Sue Crawford and Lee Ann James all of Murfreesboro, TN; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at a late date at the West Alabama Memorial Gardens in Marion County, Alabama.

Mrs. Terry was a member of the Church of Christ and a retired LPN.

An online guestbook for the Terry family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Cremation Arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151



Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodfin Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved