Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Gary Wayne Dutton

Murfreesboro - Gary Wayne Dutton, 72, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was proceeded in death by his Mother, Evelyn Brown; Brother, Mike Dutton; and Daughter, Jennifer Fellows.

He is survived by his Sister, Donna Taylor; Brother, David Dutton; Daughter, Terri Shultz; Son-in-Law, Rick Shultz; Grandchildren, Logan Shultz, Ryan Shultz, Madison Fellows; Great Grandchildren, Ellie Roberson and Zoe Roberson as well many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside services will be Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2:00 at Evergreen Cemetery.

SMITH FAMILY FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
