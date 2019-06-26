Services
Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
Murfreesboro, TN
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 893-2742
Spring Hill - Gayle Phillips Foster, age 64, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 in Spring Hill, TN. She was in the comfort of her own home and surrounded by loved ones, and now she has seen her savior Jesus Christ.

Gayle was the daughter of the late James and Vera Phillips. She is survived by her daughter Stacey Richard (Jathan) of Spring Hill, TN; daughter Ellen Martin (Kevin) of Rockvale, TN; sister Peggy Reynolds of Pleasant View, TN; brother James "Phil" Phillips (Paula) of LaVergne, TN; brother Jeff Phillips (Cathy) of Townsend, TN; brother Joe Phillips of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Grace and Jesse Richard, Amelia Martin.

Services to celebrate Gayle will be held at Twelve O'clock on the afternoon of Friday, June 28, 2019 at Roselawn Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Victor Felts, Charles Sperry, Mike Demonbreun, Jimmy Phillips, D.J. and Taylor Phillips. Gayle loved trips to the beach, sewing, and being a grandmother. She was so loving and encouraging, she just made you smile.

To leave thoughts or memories, visit www.roselawnfh.com. Friends are cordially invited to visitation from Five O'clock in the evening to Eight O'clock on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129.
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 26, 2019
