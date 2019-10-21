Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Geneva Lewis
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodfin Memorial Chapel
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodfin Memorial Chapel
Murfreesboro - Geneva White Lewis, age 90 of Murfreesboro, died October 20, 2019. She was a native of Williamson County and was preceded in death by son, Carl Michael Frost, and grandson, Dennis Pinkston; her parents, Earlie B. White and Daisey Irene Beard White. Mrs. Lewis was a member of Third Baptist Church and had worked in Log Home Sales.

She is survived by her husband, John D. Lewis; children, Peggy Pinkston and husband Eugene of Murfreesboro, Carolyn Gannon and husband Ralph of Unionville, and Ray Frost and wife Jan of Rockvale. 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4PM to 8PM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 10AM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Brother Steve Hutson and Pastor Darrel Whaley will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery; grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
