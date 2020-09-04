1/1
George B. Houk
George B. Houk

Murfreesboro - George B. Houk, age 75, passed away September 3, 2020 at his home. He was a native of Davidson County and resident of Rutherford County. George retired as an engineer at US Tobacco in Nashville.

George was an active classic Ford car enthusiast. He loved to restore, maintain and show all of his classic cars. The rumble of its exhaust will still be heard around Murfreesboro. He will forever be known as "Ford George" at car shows.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Jackson and Christine Margaret Houk; and brother, Robert Jackson Houk, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Jackie Houk of Murfreesboro; sons, David Allen (Kristin) Houk and Bobby Houk; and sister, Tina Rocchietti.

Celebration of Life with the family will be 1:00 P.M.-4:00 P.M., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
