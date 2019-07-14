|
|
George Barrett
Murfreesboro - George Hamilton Barrett, age 104, passed away July 12, 2019 at Creekside Villas, Creekside at Three Rivers. George was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and was the oldest living member of Powell's Chapel Baptist Church. George retired from AVCO as a machinist.
George was preceded in death by his parents Robert Lester Barrett and Ella B. Reynolds Barrett, wife of 77-years, Ruth Sullivan Barrett, by 14 brothers and sisters (Marlin, Patrick, Burton, Allen, Horace, Emmett, Bob, Rufus, J.B., Harris, Lucy Dunaway, Louise Wrather, Annie Barrett, and Delia Barrett), grandson Chris Batey and daughter-in-law Pat Barrett. He is survived by his son Gordon Barrett and friend Bonnie Dees; daughter Sue Batey and husband David; grandchildren: Tammy Roberts and her husband Danny, Andy Batey, Rhea Petty and her husband Pat, Cody Barrett, and Jeff Barrett; and great grandchildren: Jeff Roberts, Brennan, and Jordan Petty and Haley, Austin, and Logan Batey.
The family expresses their appreciation to the staff of Creekside for their love and care for Mr. Barrett.
Visitation with the family will be 9:00 am until time of chapel service at 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bro. Frank Lepetri officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130, (615) 893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 14, 2019