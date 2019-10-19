|
George Byford
Murfreesboro - George Byford, age 92 of Murfreesboro, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was born in Muncie, Indiana and was a native of Rutherford and Cannon Counties. He was a son of the late William Calvin and Nora Simmons Byford. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Clyde Byford, Katherine Byford Carroll, Helen Byford Smith, Sue Byford Davis; and a great grandson, Nolan Venable.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Jane Byford; their children, Steve Byford and wife Linda of Christiana, Joanne Byford Venable and husband Steve of Murfreesboro, and William Byford and wife Jill of Bell Buckle; grandchildren, Wade Byford, Greg Venable and wife Tessa, Grace Venable James and husband Steven, Boston, Carley, and Carson Byford; great grandchildren, Caleb and Kennedy Venable, Claira and Evelyn James, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving family.
Mr. Byford was a 1946 graduate of Central High School and was a member of First United Methodist Church and Farris Chapel United Methodist Church. He retired from the State of Tennessee after 30 years of service.
Visitation will be 10:00 am until 12:00 pm, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow at 12:30 pm in the Parker Hill Cemetery in Cannon County with Steve, Wade, and William Byford, Greg and Steve Venable, and Steven James serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Boston and Carson Byford and Caleb Venable.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019