George Krueger
George Krueger

Smyrna - George Edwin Krueger, age 73 of Smyrna, TN passed away on July 2, 2020 at 2:16 AM. Born in Detroit, MI, the third child of six, he married, Nancy, in 1965. They had 4 children, 6 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Modesta Krueger; sister, Carole Marsiglio; and son-in-law, Joe Beaulieu.

George is survived by his loving wife of 54+ years, Nancy Krueger; children, Susann McNabb and husband Duncan, Joseph Krueger and wife Sally, Sharron Krueger, and Sandra Northrup and husband David; grandchildren, Joseph Beaulieu, Chelsea Beaulieu (David Lantow), Jeremy Krueger (Tuyet Lam), Matthew Northrup, Allison Krueger, Miles Northrup; step-grandchildren, Nicole Greer and husband Justin, and Matthew McNabb; great-grandchild, Luna Rae Lantow; step-great-grandchild, Addison Greer; siblings, Kenneth Krueger, Todd Krueger, Geraldine Krueger, and Gregory Krueger; and honorary daughter, Hattie Martin.

In recent years George would say there were things in his life he would have liked to have done differently. But in the next breath would say how grateful he was that every winding road and twist and turn had brought him to a life in which he was surrounded by a loving wife and a growing family who filled him with immense pride and joy. Many throughout George's life regarded him as a second father-figure, and he was deeply cherished by his entire StoneCrest family. George's favorite hobbies included wood working, clock making, playing piano, watching University of Michigan football games (GO BLUE!), hanging out with his grandchildren, and taking road trips to beautiful places with his wife, Nancy.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, July 6, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna, TN with funeral service beginning at 6:00 PM. Visitation will resume until 8:00 PM following the service.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com

(615) 459-3254




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
