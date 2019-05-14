Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
George Michaels

Murfreesboro - George Eugene Michaels, age 91, passed away at his residence May 12, 2019. George served in the United States Navy.

George was preceded in death by his parents, George C. and Hilda Hensel Michaels; and brother, Gerald Michaels. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Shirley Michaels; son, Eddie (Tere) Michaels; brother, James "Jim" Michaels; granddaughter, Kristin (Alex) Gomez, Kelly (Scott) Morgan; and great grandchildren, Kinsey and Rylan Gomez and Taylor and Gabriel Corum.

Visitation with the family will be 9:00 AM until time of chapel service at 11:00 AM, Thursday, May16, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Terrance Lyons officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 14, 2019
