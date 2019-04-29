George William Haynes Jr.



Murfreesboro - George William Haynes Jr. age 83, passed away on April 27, 2019. He was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. George graduated from Castle Heights, MTSU and the Nashville School of Law. George was a member of Northside Baptist Church. He was a partner in Haynes Amusement Company for many years and then owned and operated Property Inspections Company before retiring. George loved fishing and served in the Army and The Tennessee National Guard.



George was preceded in death by his parents, George William Haynes Sr. and Mary Jetton Haynes and brother, Jack Haynes. He is survived by wife, Helen Haynes; daughter, Cheri (Mike) Turner; sons, George W. "Chip" (Cindy) Haynes III and Chad (Rachel) Haynes and grandchildren, Michael (Danielle) Turner, Claire Haynes, Grant Turner, Drew Turner, Carlie Haynes, Hannah Haynes and Ellie Haynes; one great-grandchild, Evan Turner; brothers, Jim (Sonya) Haynes and Tom (Margaret) Haynes; step-daughter, Lori (Matt) Brown; and step-grandchildren, Maisie, Scott and Molly Brown.



Visitation with the family will be Thursday, May 2, from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the in George's honor.



