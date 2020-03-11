|
Gerald Adams
Murfreesboro - Gerald "Jerry" Lee Adams, age 82, passed away at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital March 10, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the Tennessee National Guard. Gerald retired from Murfreesboro Water and Sewer as an electrician.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Lee and Bessie Toombs Adams; brothers, James and Ronnie Adams; sister, Sandra Cason; grandson, Robbie Lawwell and great-grandson, Codey Devers. He is survived by his wife, Judy Young Adams; daughters, Leigh Ann (Keith) Lawwell, Rhonda Adams Rivera; sons, Wayne Adams, Dennis Adams, Kelly (Kim) Adams; grandchildren, Ben (Kim) Lawwell, Tiffany (Matt) Matulin, Ann Jones, Jamie Devers, Jayden Adams, Dylan Pardue; and great-grandchildren, Haleigh Lawwell, Dalton Lawwell, Zack Barrett, Cash Jones, Justin Devers, Andrew Devers, Jonathon Devers and Brooklyn Switzer.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers with Tim Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130.
