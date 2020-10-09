1/1
Gerald Dwain Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Dwain Smith

Smyrna, TN - Gerald Dwain Smith, age 44 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was a native of Nashville, TN.

Gerald is survived by his son, Justin Dwain Smith of Smyrna, TN; mother, Joyce Ann Sanders Currie of LaVergne, TN; father, Jerry Dwain Smith of Ashland City, TN; sister, Kristy Ahlgrim and her huband Matthew of Murfreesboro, TN; step-father, Lee Currie of LaVergne, TN; step-mother, Donnia Smith of Ashland City, TN; step-brothers Jeremy and Jeffrey Smith both of Ashland City, TN; step-sister, Tammi Potter of Ashland City, TN; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Monday at the Triune Cemetery in Williamson County, TN next to the Triune United Methodist Church, 7906 Nolensville Road Arrington, TN 37014. Reverend Bryan Currie will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Gerald was a manager with Kroger.

An online guestbook for the Smith family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3254.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved