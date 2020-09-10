Geraldine Alcorn
Murfreesboro - Geraldine R. Alcorn, age 73, passed away at her residence, September 10, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired after 23 years working at General Mills. Geraldine was a member of Bellwood Baptist Church.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, Mike AD Reed and Clara Bell Reed; brothers, Anthony Reed, Ricky Reed, Bruce Reed; and sisters, Mary Elizabeth McCullough, Madeline Brawner and Diane Reed. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Wayne Alcorn; brother, A.D. Reed; children, Tammy Ford, Kimberly Williamson, Beverly Hickman, Jeremy Alcorn, Michael Alcorn; twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Monday, September 14, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers with Bro. Dusty Ray officiating. Burial will follow in Windrow Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.
