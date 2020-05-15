|
|
Gilbert Walton Ginn, Jr.
Christiana - Age 66 years, sadly passed away at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN on May 12, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Walton Ginn, Sr.; and wife and daughter, Karen and Kira Ginn. Survived by fiancée and lifelong partner, Sherrie Ramsey and many friends. He was employed as a machinist helper at International Paper in Murfreesboro, Tn. Walt was an enthusiastic fan and supporter of NC State Wolfpack sports. He also loved animals and was happy being a part of a family which he cherished. Due to the Covid19 restrictions, a family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro, TN. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.
Published in The Daily News Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020