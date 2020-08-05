1/
Gladys Marie Murray Diamond
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys Marie Murray Diamond

Georgetown - Gladys Marie Murray Diamond was born July 27, 1945 in Jamestown, KY and passed from this earth on August 4, 2020. She was proceeded in death by her beloved husband the Reverend James Walter Diamond, her dear sister Christine Murray Barnes, and her parents James and Anna Ella Murray. She is survived by her sons Joseph Keller Diamond (Cheryl), of Georgetown, KY and Steven Murray (Cardelia) Howell-Diamond, Huntsville, AL, and five loving grandchildren Rachel, Taylor, Kai, Sam, and Wyatt. Gladys lived a life of love for others in her personal and professional life. She was fantastic mother and Nana to her children and grandchildren. Gladys was a loving pastor's wife adding richly to her husband Jim's ministries. She was an accomplished pianist, leading music in church and sharing her passion for music for many years. Gladys worked for the National Guard for 30 years and retired in 2012. A private service will be held at the Midway Cemetery, Midway KY. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Harvest Baptist Church, 200 Oakmont Drive, Georgetown, KY 40324. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Daily News Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved