Gladys Rogers Wildman
Murfreesboro - Gladys Rogers Wildman, age 94 of Murfreesboro, TN went to her heavenly home on Friday, July 24, 2020.
Born on February 2, 1926 in Woodbury, TN to the late Frank and Pearl Swanger Young. Gladys was a charter member of Grace Baptist Church and retired from Farm Bureau Insurance after 30 years of service.
Also preceded in death by her spouses; Virgil Rogers, Wally Wildman and a brother; Loyd Young.
She is survived by her daughter; Pat (Bill) Toler, grandsons; Steven (Betty) Toler of Murfreesboro, Stuart (Ashley) Toler of Hendersonville, NC., Scot (Jen) Toler of Murfreesboro, great grandsons; William Toler, Caleb Toler, Noah Toler, Eli Toler, great granddaughters; Eva Toler, Leia Toler, Acadia Toler, Heidi Toler, and Isabella Toler.
Nannie believed in Jesus saves, working hard, sticking to your commitments, memorizing scripture and loving her family.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00am at Riverside Cemetery in Woodbury, TN with Bro. Terry Wilkerson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Baptist Church Building Fund, 2523 Bradyville Pike, Murfreesboro, TN. 37127 or IMB.org/give
