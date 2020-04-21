|
Glenda Fay Good
Lascassas - Glenda Fay Good age 90 of Lascassas and formerly of Smithville, went home to be with the Lord Monday morning, April 20, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro. She was born September 30, 1929 to her parents, the late James Paul and Edna Irene Robbins Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Good, Sr., 2 sisters, Wanda Ryan and Doris Ward, 2 brothers, Carl Jones and Earl Jones. She was a member of the Belle Aire Baptist Church and a homemaker. She leaves to cherish her memory 4 children, Linda (Dave) Clark of Murfreesboro, Gary (Phyllis) Good of Smithville, Carl (Michelle) Good, Jr. of Lascassas and Debbie Shelton Driver (Roger Young) of Smithville; 8 grandchildren, Brianne (Ernest) Smith of Murfreesboro, Debora (Kyle) McLaughlin of Atlanta, Jack (Beth) Good of Lascassas, Abby (Craig) Watson of Smithville, Kristen (Jon) Bloom of Bell Buckle, Kyle Good of Lascassas, Nikki Beckham of Smithville and Jennifer Chapman of Smithville; 14 great-grandchildren, Mallory Smith, Ethan Smith, Lily McLaughlin, Ella McLaughlin, Sophia McLaughlin, Laura Good, Hillis Bloom, Davis Bloom, Kylie Good, Sophie Good, Piper Good, Whitleigh Chapman, Bradey Hughes, Carleigh Beckham; 3 sisters, Norma Evans of Missouri, Ann Isbell of Michigan and Marilyn Hunt of Missouri; 2 brothers, Jim Jones of Michigan and Bill Jones of Florida; 3 special nieces and nephew, Ann Pointer, Pegg McCrary, Jerry McCrary; several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 and the Governor's Executive Order and CDC distancing guidelines, the family will have a Private Graveside Service on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at DeKalb Memorial Gardens with Bro. Michael Hale officiating. In addition to flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Haven of Hope or to the in memory of Ms. Glenda. Condolences can be made to the family on the funeral home website or you may mail sympathy cards to the funeral home at P.O. Box 634, Smithville, TN 37166 and we will give them to the family. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020