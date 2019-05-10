Glenis Mayo



Murfreesboro - Glenis Ray Mayo, age 86, passed away peacefully at home on May 8, 2019 after an extended illness.



He was born February 4, 1933 in Cannon County, Tennessee to John R. and Novie Davis Mayo.



Anyone who knew him could say he was a man of many talents; he could build anything he set his mind to and fix anything that had a motor in it. He was a Christian and attended the Church of Christ at Lascassas. He was a U.S. Army veteran, farmer and retiree of General Electric after 29 1/2 years of employment. Glenis was an outstanding baseball and basketball player.



On June 11, 1957, he married the love of his life, Mary Elizabeth Oldham. He is survived by his devoted wife, Mary and their children Michael Mayo, Mark (Robin) Mayo, Julie (Darren) Edgington and Matthew (Katelyn) Mayo; his grandchildren, Caitlyn Mayo and Madeline Mayo; his sisters, Wilma Jean (Joby) Givens and Frances (Sam) Black; several nieces and nephews and many dear friends.



It is with humble hearts that the family expresses their sincere appreciation to friends and family for the love and unfailing support they provided through the years and, also, their appreciation to Dr. James Peyton and his staff at Tennessee Oncology. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stand Up To Cancer, PO Box 843721, Los Angeles, CA 90084-3721 or Sherry's Run, PO Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088-0008 or any that might help the fight against cancer.



Visitation with the family will be 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 2:30 PM, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with long-time family friend, William Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery in Milton, TN. Friends of the family will serve as pallbearers.



Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com. Published in The Daily News Journal on May 10, 2019