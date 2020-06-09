Glenn Hall
Glenn Hall

Smyrna - Glenn H. Hall, age 80 of Smyrna, died Monday, June 8, 2020 at AdamsPlace. He was a native of Bessemer, Alabama and was a son of the late Elbert H. and Vivian Inez Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Patricia, Melba and Margaret.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Judy Hall; daughters, Jennifer Lea of Wartrace and Glenda D. Hall of Smyrna; sisters, Sarah Crytzer and Catherine Sweeny, both of Florida; a brother, Andy Hall, as well as a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Hall was a proud United States Air Force retiree and following retirement he worked for Bridgestone.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of a funeral service with military honors beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in the Warren Cemetery near Pelham at 2:00 p.m. An online guestbook is available for the Hall family at www.woodfinchapel.com.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
