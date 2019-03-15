Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Murfreesboro - Glenn Wayne Tosh Jr., age 50, passed away at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital on March 12, 2019. He was born in Columbia, TN and lived most of his life in Rutherford County.

Glenn is preceded in death by step-father, Wesley G. Hawkins. He is survived by his parents, Glenn Wayne (Shirley) Tosh, Sr. and Bessie Lee Randolph Hawkins; wife, Jennifer Tosh; son, Andrew Michael Singleton; daughters, Mickey Nicole (Allen) Tosh Dawson, Brittney Leigh Tosh; brothers, Wesley Shaa (Kelly) Hawkins, Lesley Lee (Shinna) Hawkins; sister, Shannon Darlene Tapp; and grandchildren, Athena Jayde Tosh Dawson and Celene DeAnne Tosh Dawson.

Visitation with the family will be 9:00 AM until time of funeral service at 10:30 AM, Friday, March 15, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Frazier officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
