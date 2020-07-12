1/1
Gloria Annelle Bradford
Gloria Annelle Bradford

Murfreesboro - Gloria Annelle Bradford, age 85, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the home of her sister and loving caregiver, Janie Hooper. She was a native and life-long resident of Rutherford Co. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. Gloria retired from Park Sherman after twenty-five years.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, Thomas Eugene Bradford, parents; Andrew Thomas and Ivye Fann Barrett, son, Tommy Bradford Jr, brothers; James, Charles, Tommy, Johnny and Lawrence Barrett, sister, Faye Laviner. She is survived by her daughter, Joann Carter, daughter-in-law, Sally Bradford Victory, grandchildren; Courtney (Billy) Anderson, Jason (Ashley) Carter and Amberly (Chase) Hayes, great-grandchildren; Abbie and Allison Anderson, Audrey and Brooks Carter and Landon Hayes, sister, Janie Hooper and brother, Bobby Joe Barrett.

A Chapel service will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Chris Rimes officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
