Gloria Pitts
Gloria Pitts

Murfreesboro - Gloria Adeline Drake Pitts, age 93, passed peacefully from this life at her home, surrounded by loving family. Gloria was a life-long resident of Rutherford County, an MTSU graduate, and a teacher in the county school system, retiring from McFadden Elementary in 1986.

As a young lady during WWII, she worked at Oakridge, returning to Murfreesboro and marrying her marine sweetheart after the war. For many years Gloria was an active member of Rutherford County Home Demonstration Club. The last thirty two years of her life, Gloria resided on the Drake Family Farm, a Tennessee Century Farm, where she had grown up as a child. She was a faithful member of Bethlehem Church of Christ.

Mrs. Pitts was preceded in death by her parents Tom Butler and Adeline Ingalls Drake; husband, Edward Marion Pitts; brother, Robert Drake; and sister, Idalee Drake Adams. She is survived by her son, Edward Marion Pitts Jr.; daughter in law, Mary; loving granddaughter, Jennifer Pitts; beloved great-grandson, Aubry Kieras, and many dear nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel followed by a graveside at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, officiated by Pastor Jamie Byrom.

"Granny" will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
