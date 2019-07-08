|
|
Glynn Morris
Murfreesboro - Glynn Morris, age 89 of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Morris, and parents, Tom and Carrie Morris.
He is survived by son: Ricky (Beverly) Morris, daughter: Janet (Chris) Broadrick, grandchildren: Jessica Broadrick, Tim (Jamie) Crunk, Katie (Jason) McGuire, great grandchildren: Riley McGuire, Jaxin McGuire, and Katelynn Crunk.
Mr. Morris Served in the US Navy from November 1951 until November 1955 and the Navy Reserve until 1959.
Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 10am-12pm.
Graveside services will follow at 2pm at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tullahoma, TN with Reverend Bob Mackey officiating with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to , c/o Janet Broadrick, 100 East Vine Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 8, 2019