Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Tullahoma, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glynn Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glynn Morris


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glynn Morris Obituary
Glynn Morris

Murfreesboro - Glynn Morris, age 89 of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Morris, and parents, Tom and Carrie Morris.

He is survived by son: Ricky (Beverly) Morris, daughter: Janet (Chris) Broadrick, grandchildren: Jessica Broadrick, Tim (Jamie) Crunk, Katie (Jason) McGuire, great grandchildren: Riley McGuire, Jaxin McGuire, and Katelynn Crunk.

Mr. Morris Served in the US Navy from November 1951 until November 1955 and the Navy Reserve until 1959.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 10am-12pm.

Graveside services will follow at 2pm at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tullahoma, TN with Reverend Bob Mackey officiating with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to , c/o Janet Broadrick, 100 East Vine Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now