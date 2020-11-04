1/1
Gordon Bigelow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon Bigelow

Murfreesboro - Gordon Winston Bigelow, Sr. went to be with the Lord on November 3, 2020. He was born in Cuba, NY on June 19, 1929, and the son of Anson Bigelow and Ethel Redmond. Mr. Bigelow married, his sweet Love, Ruth, on May 28, 1947, and they had 5 wonderful children. He was a kind, caring, compassionate man, husband, father and grandfather, as his grandchildren called him, Baba or PopPop. He always had a big smile on his face and loved life! He loved playing cards and always a big smile and a joke. He helped everyone in need and would give his shirt off his back! Most of all his love for his family was remarkable.

Mr. Bigelow is preceded in death by his parents, and three sisters: Wilma, Velma and Samantha.

Mr. Bigelow served the U. S. Coast Guard and in the World War II. For those of you who know him well, he was on the USS Neversail! He was a supervisor for Conrail Railroad for 40 years in Corry, PA, and moved to Murfreesboro, TN in 1994, where he worked at Kroger for 10 years.

Mr. Bigelow leaves behind his wife of 73 years, Ruth M. Bigelow, and their children, Judy Bennett of Murfreesboro, TN, Gordon and Pam Bigelow, Jr. of Harvest, AL, Larry and Royce Bigelow of Murfreesboro, TN, Ricky and Bernadette Bigelow of Clarksville, TN and Kimberly and Jim Taylor of Corry PA along with 16 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Mr. Bigelow attended Fellowship United Methodist Church. He was under the care of Avalon Hospice Care. We really thank them for the wonderful care they provided, and the loving care of his daughter-in-law and son, Larry and Royce, who cared for him at all hours of the day. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Avalon Hospice.

Services will be held in Corry, PA.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Daily News Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved