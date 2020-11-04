Gordon Bigelow



Murfreesboro - Gordon Winston Bigelow, Sr. went to be with the Lord on November 3, 2020. He was born in Cuba, NY on June 19, 1929, and the son of Anson Bigelow and Ethel Redmond. Mr. Bigelow married, his sweet Love, Ruth, on May 28, 1947, and they had 5 wonderful children. He was a kind, caring, compassionate man, husband, father and grandfather, as his grandchildren called him, Baba or PopPop. He always had a big smile on his face and loved life! He loved playing cards and always a big smile and a joke. He helped everyone in need and would give his shirt off his back! Most of all his love for his family was remarkable.



Mr. Bigelow is preceded in death by his parents, and three sisters: Wilma, Velma and Samantha.



Mr. Bigelow served the U. S. Coast Guard and in the World War II. For those of you who know him well, he was on the USS Neversail! He was a supervisor for Conrail Railroad for 40 years in Corry, PA, and moved to Murfreesboro, TN in 1994, where he worked at Kroger for 10 years.



Mr. Bigelow leaves behind his wife of 73 years, Ruth M. Bigelow, and their children, Judy Bennett of Murfreesboro, TN, Gordon and Pam Bigelow, Jr. of Harvest, AL, Larry and Royce Bigelow of Murfreesboro, TN, Ricky and Bernadette Bigelow of Clarksville, TN and Kimberly and Jim Taylor of Corry PA along with 16 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.



Mr. Bigelow attended Fellowship United Methodist Church. He was under the care of Avalon Hospice Care. We really thank them for the wonderful care they provided, and the loving care of his daughter-in-law and son, Larry and Royce, who cared for him at all hours of the day. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Avalon Hospice.



Services will be held in Corry, PA.









