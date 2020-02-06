|
Grady Leeman
Antioch - Grady Ray Leeman, US Army veteran passed away February 4th, 2020 at the age of 80.
He is survived by three daughters:
Cathy (Ronnie) Frederick of Bell Buckle, TN
Amanda (Chip) Wilson of Dickson, TN
Avonda (Chris) Williams of Lebanon, TN
He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Henry ad Eva Mae Leeman of Lebanon, TN.
Graveside service will be held February 16th at 2pm at Bradley Creek Cemetery Lascassas, TN.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020