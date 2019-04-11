Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Guy Penny
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Guy D. Penny


Guy D. Penny Obituary
Guy D. Penny

Murfreesboro - Guy D. Penny, age 90 of Murfreesboro passed away April 8, 2019. He was born in Piedmont AL and was the son of the late Dailey and Lottie Penny.

He was a graduate of Piedmont High School, played high school football, made the all-state football team in 1945, received a football scholarship to Ole Miss , graduated in 1950, coached football at Collinsville High School, Geneva High School, University of Tennessee at Martin and Morehead State University, from 1959 to 1967. In 1966, Penny coached the Eagles to the Ohio Valley Conference Championship and in 1962 he led them to a share of the OVC title, which was the first one in the history of Morehead State football program. Both of those seasons he was selected as the OVC Coach of the Year. He was also named Kodak District 4 Coach of the Year in 1966. He received his Doctoral of Education at the University of Southern Mississippi in 1969. He taught physical education and was chairman of the Health and Physical Education Dept at MTSU from 1970 until retirement in 1993. He was an avid runner and enjoyed being physically active for many years.

Mr. Penny is survived by his wife of 69 years, Kay B. Penny; daughters, Debbie Jordan and husband Richard of Australia. Dee Street and husband Larry of Portland, TN., Dianne Phillips and husband Mike of Murfreesboro; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Ken Penny and wife Sonya of Dallas, TX.

Visitation will be 11:00AM until 1:00PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 1:00PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Dr. Jim Clardy officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
