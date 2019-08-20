|
Halley Turner Neal
Murfreesboro - Halley Turner Neal, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and staple of the Murfreesboro community died peacefully on August 17, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Halley was born to Alice and Ernest Turner on September 7, 1943. She married Larry Neal in 1959 in Memphis, and there, they raised their four children until 1977 when they relocated to Murfreesboro.
In 1986, Halley opened Granny's Gourmet on Burton Street and continued to operate it until 2012. She loved sharing her delicious fare and desserts with the community, and many of her favorites remain iconic. She loved reading, cross-word puzzles, art, flowers, animals, and her family. She was colorful in many ways, and made the world and everyone around her more beautiful. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Halley was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ernest G. Turner, her husband, Larry Neal, her granddaughters, Lindsey Brooke Neal and Brittany Ann Neal. She is survived by her children, David (Janet) Neal of Sunnyvale, California, Brett (Julia) Neal of Murfreesboro, Kelly (Tim) Lavender of Murfreesboro, Matthew (Shawn) Neal of Arrington; her grandchildren, Misty Lavender (Bob) Foy of Murfreesboro, Morgan (Dustin) Mynatt of Corryton, Michael (Amy) Lavender of Nashville, and Mallory Neal of Nashville; her great-grandchildren, Courtlin Crain of DeBary, Florida, Grace, Alice, and Rose Foy of Murfreesboro, and Heath Lavender of Nashville; and her siblings, James (Kay) Turner of Memphis, and Mary Alice Turner of Memphis.
Visitation with the family will be Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., New York, NY 10001.
Woodfin Memorial Chapel, (615) 893-5151.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 20, 2019