Harold Dean Johnson, Sr.
Readyville, TN - Harold Dean Johnson, Sr., age 61 of Readyville, TN, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. A native of Rutherford County, TN, he was the son of the late Adam Alfred and Mary Francis Herman Johnson. Mr. Johnson was also preceded in death by David, Shorty, and Bobby Johnson, and a sister, Connie Johnson.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Lisa Jo Prater Johnson; sons, Harold Dean Johnson, Jr. and his fiancé Erica Waters of Murfreesboro, TN, and Joseph Johnson and his fiancé Emily Crayne of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, JoAnn Woods of Readyville, TN; brothers, Alfred Johnson of Woodbury, TN, John Johnson of Murfreesboro, TN, and Scott Johnson of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Carolann Johnson and Patty Battle both of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Daniel, Haley, Karon, and Isabelle.
Due to the Covid-19 virus guidelines, a private family graveside service will be held Wednesday at Coleman Cemetery with Pastor Clayton Neal officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery.
Mr. Johnson was the retired owner and operator of Dean's Excavating.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020