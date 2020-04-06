Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Dean Johnson Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Dean Johnson Sr. Obituary
Harold Dean Johnson, Sr.

Readyville, TN - Harold Dean Johnson, Sr., age 61 of Readyville, TN, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. A native of Rutherford County, TN, he was the son of the late Adam Alfred and Mary Francis Herman Johnson. Mr. Johnson was also preceded in death by David, Shorty, and Bobby Johnson, and a sister, Connie Johnson.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Lisa Jo Prater Johnson; sons, Harold Dean Johnson, Jr. and his fiancé Erica Waters of Murfreesboro, TN, and Joseph Johnson and his fiancé Emily Crayne of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, JoAnn Woods of Readyville, TN; brothers, Alfred Johnson of Woodbury, TN, John Johnson of Murfreesboro, TN, and Scott Johnson of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Carolann Johnson and Patty Battle both of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Daniel, Haley, Karon, and Isabelle.

Due to the Covid-19 virus guidelines, a private family graveside service will be held Wednesday at Coleman Cemetery with Pastor Clayton Neal officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery.

Mr. Johnson was the retired owner and operator of Dean's Excavating.

An online guestbook for the Johnson family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -