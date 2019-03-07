|
Harold V. Hall
Eagleville, TN - Mr. Harold V. Hall, age 99, of Eagleville, TN, died on Monday, March 4, 2019, in Murfreesboro, TN.
Mr. Hall was born on October 16, 1919, on Hill Road in Eagleville, TN, and was a son to the late Kenneth V. Hall and Evie Lee Pate Hall. Harold grew up on a farm with his brothers and sisters. He graduated from Eagleville High School in 1938. Mr. Hall worked in a Nashville grocery store until 1941 when he was enlisted in the Army.
From 1941 until 1945, Harold was in a war zone in the South Pacific. He came home and married Lottie McClaran in 1946. Harold operated a grocery store from 1945 until 1975, and then soon after, he began to farm. He never met a stranger and he made friends with everyone he met. Harold was a charter member of Bi-Rite Food Stores and continued to be a member until his retirement. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Terry Hall.
Mr. Hall is survived by his wife of 73 years, Lottie McClaran Hall, Eagleville, TN; son, Kenny Hall, Antioch, TN; 4 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Lawrence Funeral Home from 4:00pm until 8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 1:00pm in the chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home with Jim Lawyer officiating. Burial will follow at Rocky Glade Cemetery with military honors.
