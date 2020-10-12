Harold William (Bill) Johnson
Murfreesboro - Harold William (Bill) Johnson, 91 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro. Born November 30, 1928, in Peoria, IL to Clyne and Emma (Zuehlsdorff) Johnson, he married Frances Lea Neaveill May 22 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Peoria. Frances survives.
Also surviving are four daughters, Nancy (Tony) Blew, Karen Johnson, Amy (Gina) Johnson, all of Illinois, and Julie (Mike) Wilcox of Tennessee; and one son, Eric (Cheryl) Johnson of Illinois; eight grandchildren, Ann (Karl) Belter, Gregory Blew, Trevor (Diana) Johnson, Kyle (Lauren) O'Flaherty, Rachel (Josh) Curry, Keenan (Maria) O'Flaherty, Adam (Beth) Wilcox, Alison (Michael) Taylor; and thirteen great-grandchildren plus one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved son-in-law, Tony Blew.
From 1946 to 1948, Bill served in the U.S. Navy as a hospital corpsman. During the Korean War, he served in the Peoria Air National Guard. Insurance was his life's work. He spent retirement traveling with the love of his life, Fran and they celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary earlier this year. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend.
His body has been donated to Genesis Legacy Whole Body Donation Foundation, Memphis, TN. No services are planned, but donations can be made to Tennessee Fisher House Foundation or the Wounded Warrior Project
. Special thanks to Stones River Manor for their unending love and care.