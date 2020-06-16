Harry Wayne "Sully" Sullivan
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry Wayne "Sully" Sullivan

Murfreesboro, TN - Harry Wayne "Sully" Sullivan, age 86 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro after a long illness at the Tennessee State Veteran's Home. A native of Floris, IA, he was the son of the late John Orval Sullivan and Metta Gladys McEldowney Sullivan. Sully was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Lane Sullivan, sisters, Cora Katherine Johnson, Nanci Carol Gee, Eunice A. Taylor, Doris Whitacre, Joy Swanson, Ruth Jean Rayburn, and Alberta June Collister; and brothers, Frank, Robert, Park, and Johnnie Sullivan.

Sully is survived by his sisters, Mary Louise Fulkerson of Madrid, IA and Judith M. McMains of Mesa, AZ; step-sons, Jerry Wayne Howell of Pascagoula, MS, David Lane Howell of Nashville, TN, and John Howard Howell of Paulette, TN; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A military graveside service will be held 10:30 AM Saturday at Evergreen Cemetery with Dr. Jim Clardy officiating.

Sully was a member the First United Methodist Church and a lifelong member of the Tennessee Lion's Sight Service where he had served as District Governor.

Sully served with distinction and received several awards while serving in the United States Air Force from 1956 until his retirement in 1972. Sully flew missions in Southeast Asia from 1963 through 1967.

An online guestbook for the Sullivan family is available at www.woodfinchape.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 16, 2020
Harry had an amazing life. He will be missed. He was my husbands uncle and was always so warm when he came to Iowa. My sympathies to your families!!!
Janet Johnson
Family
June 16, 2020
Thank you for all the good laughs at family reunions and get togethers, you will be so missed. Love you Uncle Harry , I still have the grand father clock u gave me and will treasure it more now then ever. Say hi to all. Ann Denny and Brian Wall.
Dennis Ann and Brian Wall
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved