Hayes Fann Obituary
Hayes Fann

Murfreesboro - Hayes Anderson Fann, age 85, of Murfreesboro, TN, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. A native of Wilson County, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; his parents, A.B. and Georgia Fann; his brother, Bruce Fann, Jr.; and sister, Lillie Jackson Barrett.

A private graveside service will be held Saturday at Evergreen Cemetery. Brother W.D. Thomason will officiate.

Mr. Fann is survived by his son, Terry Fann and his wife, Vicki, of Murfreesboro; daughter, Tammy Fann Davis and her husband, David, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; grandchildren, Drew Fann and wife, Ali, of Nashville; Chase Fann of Murfreesboro; Jeremy Davis and wife, Dianna, of Nashville; Melissa Davis of Redding, California; and sisters, Mable Marie Schaffer and Ruby Jean Boyce of LaVergne.

He was a member of the Baptist Church, and a retired tire builder at Bridgestone/Firestone in LaVergne.

Drew Fann, Chase Fann, Jeremy Davis, Robert Buehler, Steve Waldron, and Scotty Garrison will serve as pallbearers, and Robert Raikes as honorary pallbearer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the (1818 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203) and The (4825 Trousdale Dr., Ste 220, Nashville, TN 37220).

Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. 615-893-5151. Online condolences can be made at www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020
