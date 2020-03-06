Services
Woodbury Funeral Home
504 W. Main St.
Woodbury, TN 37190
615-563-2311
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodbury Funeral Home
504 W. Main St.
Woodbury, TN 37190
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Woodbury Funeral Home
504 W. Main St.
Woodbury, TN 37190
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Layhew Davis


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel Layhew Davis Obituary
Hazel Layhew Davis

Woodbury - Hazel Colene Layhew Davis, 82, of Woodbury passed away Fri., March 06, 2020 at Woodbury Health and Rehab. She was a native of Rutherford Co., Tn.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Mance J. Davis, Sr. of Woodbury; children, Michael Glenn (Alyssa) Pendergrast of Readyville, Penny (Jimmy) Nichols of Woodbury, Mancia Davis Walker of Indianapolis, IN., Daniel Dean Davis Quitman, TX, Vickie (Bobby) Hester of McKinney, TX. and Mance Jr. (Beth) Davis of Woodbury; grandchildren, Michael Pendergrast, Jimmy Jr. (Jennifer) Nichols, Ashley (Ben) Cantrell, Bethany Lewis, Estar Hester, Aidan Davis, Cadee Davis and Annie Davis; great grandchildren, Mason, Sophia and Maggie Nichols, Cohen and Addy Cantrell; sisters, Elizabeth Carpenter of Smyrna and Bertie Parker of Portland; sister-in-law, Ida Belle Layhew of Lascassas and cousin, Evelyn Brothers of GA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Charles Layhew and Annie Elizabeth Baltimore Layhew; her brothers, Donald Jean Layhew and Charles Layhew

Mrs. Davis was a homemaker, a founding member of the Lakewood Baptist Church and a member of the WMU. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting and making beautiful bouquets from her flower garden.

Funeral Services will be held 2 pm Sunday, March 08, 2020 in the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Zumbro and Bro. Dean Anderson officiating. Interment will follow in Jernigan Cemetery. Visitation with the family 4 pm until 8:00 pm., Saturday, March 07, 2020.

Woodbury Funeral Home, 615-563-2311 or to leave condolences with her family, please visit www.woodburyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -