Hazel Layhew Davis
Woodbury - Hazel Colene Layhew Davis, 82, of Woodbury passed away Fri., March 06, 2020 at Woodbury Health and Rehab. She was a native of Rutherford Co., Tn.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Mance J. Davis, Sr. of Woodbury; children, Michael Glenn (Alyssa) Pendergrast of Readyville, Penny (Jimmy) Nichols of Woodbury, Mancia Davis Walker of Indianapolis, IN., Daniel Dean Davis Quitman, TX, Vickie (Bobby) Hester of McKinney, TX. and Mance Jr. (Beth) Davis of Woodbury; grandchildren, Michael Pendergrast, Jimmy Jr. (Jennifer) Nichols, Ashley (Ben) Cantrell, Bethany Lewis, Estar Hester, Aidan Davis, Cadee Davis and Annie Davis; great grandchildren, Mason, Sophia and Maggie Nichols, Cohen and Addy Cantrell; sisters, Elizabeth Carpenter of Smyrna and Bertie Parker of Portland; sister-in-law, Ida Belle Layhew of Lascassas and cousin, Evelyn Brothers of GA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Charles Layhew and Annie Elizabeth Baltimore Layhew; her brothers, Donald Jean Layhew and Charles Layhew
Mrs. Davis was a homemaker, a founding member of the Lakewood Baptist Church and a member of the WMU. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting and making beautiful bouquets from her flower garden.
Funeral Services will be held 2 pm Sunday, March 08, 2020 in the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Zumbro and Bro. Dean Anderson officiating. Interment will follow in Jernigan Cemetery. Visitation with the family 4 pm until 8:00 pm., Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Woodbury Funeral Home, 615-563-2311 or to leave condolences with her family, please visit www.woodburyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020