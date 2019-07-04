Helen Arnold



Murfreesboro - Helen Danford Arnold, age 93, died July 2, 2019 at Alive Hospice. She was born in Brunswick County, NC. Helen was a retiree of Singer Manufacturing and a longtime member of New Hope Baptist Church of Big Springs Road.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Commodore Arnold; parents, Ephraim and Jewell Danford; brothers, Travis Danford, Sr, Leonard Danford, Sr; and sisters, Veona Anderson and Bethea McMullin. She is survived by her daughter, Jeanette Moss of Readyville; son, Ephraim I. Arnold of Christiana; grandchildren, Elizabeth and husband James McFarland of Murfreesboro, James M. Moss of Woodbury; great-grandchildren, Michael and wife Jerrica Moss, Terry Bly and Emaly Moss of Murfreesboro; great-great grandchildren, Kaileigh Rae, Skylar, Josiah of Murfreesboro; sister, Doris Newman and husband Neil; brother, Hugh Danford and wife, Mable Danford of North Carolina and sister-in-law, Marie Arnold of Christiana; and several nieces and nephews.



Visitation with the family will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, July 6, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with David Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.



Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com Published in The Daily News Journal on July 4, 2019